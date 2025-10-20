Muslim women from Doncaster mosque help feed city's homeless

Kindness was on the menu for Doncaster’s homeless community as Muslim women from a city mosque dished out food.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the Women’s Auxiliary of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association Doncaster, known as Lajna Imaillah and belonging to the Baitul Baseer Mosque, came together at the weekend to prepare, donate, and deliver freshly cooked meals for the homeless at Changing Lives, a local charity in Doncaster that supports vulnerable individuals and families.

The initiative, led by the Khidmate Khalq (Service to Humanity) Department of Lajna Imaillah Doncaster, reflects a core Islamic value - serving humanity regardless of faith, background, or circumstance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the effort, Natasha Qureshi, Lead Coordinator of the Khidmate Khalq Department, said: “Our faith teaches us that helping others is not just a charitable act, but a moral duty.

Muslim women from a Doncaster mosque prepared meals for the homeless.

“We wanted to do something meaningful for those in need within our own town.

“Preparing and sharing food is a small gesture, but it’s one filled with love, compassion, and respect for our fellow human beings.”

Volunteers from the mosque spent the morning cooking hot meals, packing them with care, and personally delivering them to Changing Lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The meals were gratefully received by the charity’s staff and the individuals they support.

Zunaira Mahmood, President of Lajna Imaillah Doncaster, linked the initiative to the guidance of His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the Worldwide Head and Caliph of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community:

She said: “His Holiness continuously reminds us that serving humanity is an essential part of faith. Islam teaches us that true worship of God is incomplete without compassion for His creation. By supporting our neighbours in need, we hope to embody that message and contribute positively to our community here in Doncaster.”

The women’s group has a long tradition of community engagement, from organising charity walks and blood drives to supporting food banks and care homes, all motivated by the Islamic principle and motto of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community: “Love for All, Hatred for None.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their latest effort serves as a reminder that acts of kindness, however small, can make a lasting impact. In a world often divided by difference, the women of Lajna Imaillah Doncaster believe that faith can be a bridge, bringing people together through service, compassion, and shared humanity.