Muslim group make a donation of essential goods to a Doncaster food bank

Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Doncaster donated around ten bags of food and other essential items for the Edlington Food Bank last month, as Ramadan came to a close.

A spokesman said: “The cost of living crisis means that more and more individuals and families are struggling to afford even the very basic commodities.

“It becomes more important than ever before that we all play our respective roles in trying to alleviate the sufferings of our fellow human beings.

"No amount of charity is small, it’s rather the spirit behind it that truly counts.”

The Worldwide Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, has been reminding people for a long time that all communities should join hands for the benefit of societies at large.

He said: “I pray that all people, irrespective of religion, race or ethnicity, join together in the service of humanity and work towards the betterment of society.”

For more information on Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Doncaster email [email protected].

