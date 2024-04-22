Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stan Stammers, bassist with post-punk bands Theatre Of Hate and Spear Of Destiny, was treated at Doncaster Royal Infirmary and was forced to call off gigs after being taken ill.

In a post on social media, the 62-year-old musician told fans: “Thank you so much to everyone for the well wishes, it has truly touched me.

"I’m on the mend and under doctors’ orders to rest so I’ll be recuperating at Theatre of Hate HQ for the next few days and should be able to tread the boards again in Sheffield on Wednesday.

Stan Stammers of post-punk bands Theatre of Hate and Spear of Destiny was treated at Doncaster Royal Infirmary. (Photo: Kirk Brandon/Facebook).

“I want to also say thank you to all the staff at Doncaster Royal Infirmary and the wonderful NHS for everything they did for me.

"Seeing how hard they work and knowing how underpaid they are and yet always having a smile on their faces was amazing. We cannot let the Tories or anyone else take it away from us.

“I look forward to seeing you all down the road when this tour resumes. Once again, thank you all.”

Kirk Brandon, leader of both bands, posted: “Good morning friends, we are pleased to be able to share the great news that Stan has been released from the care of Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

“On the down side we are going to have to miss tonights sold out show in Brighton as Stan has been advised to take a few days of R&R.

"We are working on a new date for the Brighton show and also the Grimsby show we had to miss last night, more news ASAP. We aim to resume the TOH Tour in Sheffield this coming Wednesday, see all there we hope.

“Lastly, a massive thank you (once again) to our wonderful NHS and also the fabulous team at Hilton Hotels who looked after the rest of the band and crew over the past few difficult days.”