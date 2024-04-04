Music star seeks dancers to appear in new video at popular Doncaster club

A dance music star is looking for dozens of dancers to star in the video for her latest single when it is filmed at a Doncaster club later this month.
By Darren Burke
Published 4th Apr 2024, 09:28 BST
Doncaster singer-songwriter Francesca Faye is looking for people for the shoot for the video for new single Come Alive.

Filming will take place at The Warehouse on April 14.

She said: “I am looking for 150 people to be in the music video for my single Come Alive.

Francesca Faye is looking for people to star in her latest video. (Photo: Facebook/Francesca Faye).Francesca Faye is looking for people to star in her latest video. (Photo: Facebook/Francesca Faye).
Francesca Faye is looking for people to star in her latest video. (Photo: Facebook/Francesca Faye).
“No acting skills required – just lots of energy and killer rave moves!”

The Warehouse will not be open to the public during filming between 2pm and 6pm and anyone wanting to take part should email: [email protected] with your full name and the names of who you will be attending with.

Everyone who takes part will receive a free copy of Come Alive ahead of the day so they can practice moves

She added: “Woop, let’s do this! Thank you for being a part of my journey.”

