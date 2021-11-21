Music sessions are improving the well being of Doncaster people through songwriting and musical instruments

The Doncaster based charity darts is running free Creative Direction sessions every week at ECO in Edlington

Song writing is used as a starting point for conversation, creativity and connection.

Group leaders help participants to get creative writing their own music and demonstrate how to play musical instruments.

Luke Carver Goss - a group leader.

One group participant said: “It’s the highlight of my week.”

Another said: “Creative directions has helped grow my confidence, my assertiveness and I’ve got a whole new circle of friends now.”

Recently the group has used the changing seasons as inspiration to come up with lyrics and melodies for songs.

Participants often use their own life experiences to inspire music and there is a positive and inclusive atmosphere.

Sessions run from 10.30am to 12pm every Tuesday.

Participants must be over the age of 18.

Anyone is welcome to go along you can email [email protected]

Or call 01301 341662 for more information.

The group will run every Tuesday until December 7 and then will start again in the New Year.

It is funded by the Spirit of 2012 Music Challenge Fund.

More information here.