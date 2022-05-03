Music icon Keith Urban praises Doncaster after rehearsing for new tour in town

The four-time Grammy Award winner is currently wowing fans across Britain on his The Speed of Now World Tour – the first time he has played UK dates in three years.

And during a show at Birmingham’s O2 Academy he revealed he had been warming up for the dates in Doncaster.

Although he didn’t reveal the exact location in Doncaster, he told showgoers: “Anyone here from Doncaster? That’s where we’ve been rehearsing for the last four days.”

And in an interview with Chris Evans on Virgin Radio he said: “We got here five days ago, and started rehearsals up in Doncaster. Up in Donny! And we’re now here in Birmingham.”

He told Chris: “I’m just psyched to get up and start playing, and I want to know what songs you guys want to hear. I’m in it with you. It’s going to be a blast!”

The tour will also visit Newcastle, Manchester, Bournemouth London, and Edinburgh.

The star, who has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide and who is is married to actress Nicole Kidman, was praised by fans on Twitter over his Doncaster stay.

One wrote: “Keith Urban spending a few days in Doncaster is a not a surprise. It truly is the Nashville of England.”