Mum's shock as sex toy, knickers and lube left near son's grave in Doncaster cemetery
and live on Freeview channel 276
The woman, who has asked not to be named, says she discovered the items close to headstones in Doncaster’s Rose Hill Cemetery – and decided to remove them to avoid upsetting other grieving families.
She said: “I don’t know if they had been used in some kind of sex act or left by someone as some sort of strange tribute but either way, its not the kind of thing you expect to find in a cemetery.”
The mum said she had been tending to her son’s grave when she noticed the sex toy a few metres away.
"There was this bright pink vibrator, a pair of grubby knickers as well as some Ann Summers lubricant.
"It did make me feel a bit queasy as I pushed them into a plastic bag I had used to bring my son’s flowers in, but I just didn’t want anyone else finding them and getting upset.
"I know people sometimes put things like cigarettes and drinks bottles on people’s graves as unusual tributes, so I wasn’t sure if it was something like that.
"But to me it looked like they had either been left there as a joke or someone has been having sex in the cemetery.
“Whatever, its not very nice for people to see when they are going along to visit their loved ones’ graves is it?”
The mum says she has since disposed of the items.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.