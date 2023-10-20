Mum's angry complaint over 'too scary' Doncaster Halloween attraction which terrorised son goes viral

A mum who complained that a Doncaster Halloween attraction was too scary has gone viral – after demanding a refund and saying that her terrified son was so traumatised, he is now sleeping in his parents’ bed “putting strain on their relationship.”

The furious mum slammed bosses at Doncaster Fear Factory, the annual live action scare park which promises visitors a terrifying and blood curdling experience, with live actors jumping out to scare visitors.

Despite numerous warnings on its social media and website about not being for the faint-hearted, the unnamed woman has demanded a refund after telling bosses her 11-year-old son was ‘absolutely terrified’ and had been having trouble sleeping since the visit.

But her email has gone viral, with fans of the Thornhurst Manor attraction far from sympathetic about the family’s flight.

Sharing the message, bosses at Doncaster Fear Factory said the park was “not for wet wipes.”

The fuming mum wrote: “We attended Fear Factory on October 15 with our 11 year old son and (were) disgusted with what we experienced.

"He was absolutely terrified and the actors did not stop scaring him.

"Whilst in the clown house, one actor even shouted ‘w**kstain” at us. I’m absolutely appalled at what happened and want a full refund.”

"May I also add since he has returned home he has not been able to sleep and has been in mine and my husband’s bed, which as you can imagine, has put a strain on our relationship.”

The park advises that the attraction is suitable for children aged 13 and over.

But users were not impressed with the complaint.

One said: “I mean…. come on.That’s kinda the point, laughable.”

Another added: “Get a grip seriously, that's what it's all about. We loved every minute of the place they all did a good job.”

Another posted: “I'm absolutely terrified of clowns so won't attend for that reason but theres been plenty of information regarding everything - common sense surely tells you not to take young children."