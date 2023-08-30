Mum of young cancer patient launches plea for her to meet Doncaster singer Yungblud

Youngster Indie Violet is currently undergoing treatment at Sheffield Children’s Hospital and describes herself as the singer’s biggest fan and “future husband.”

Her mum Siobhan has now launched an appeal to get the musician, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, to pay the 9-year-old a surprise visit – and is reaching out to his PR people to make it happen.

She said: “She is a trooper to say the least and is absolutely besotted by Yungblud.

Young leukaemia patient Indie Violet is desperate to meet Doncaster rocker Yungblud.

"I’ve tried everything to try get his attention and it’s failed.”

Indie, who comes from Barnsley, was diagnosed with leukaemia in October last year and has been undergoing intensive chemotherapy since then.

Added Siobhan: “Due to her illness, we have been unable to get to any of his concerts in this country and we obviously can’t take her out of the country to see him at any of her other gigs.

"All she wants is to meet him or a phone call message 0- anything really. This is her dream come true.”

“She watches him daily on TikTok and I let her go on Instagram just to follow him.

She added: “I could cry – this would be her dream. She’s his biggest fan and her future husband!”