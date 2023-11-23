Courtney West, aged 31, has had 13 inches cut off her hair to donate to children’s cancer charity, The Little Princess Trust.

As well as the chop, the mum of one from Epworth is raising money for the cause and the total so far is £275.

Courtney tragically lost her mum eight years ago to cancer and this has motivated her to start this challenge.

She said: “This cause is very close to my heart as I watched my mum bravely battle cancer. Losing her hair was tough, but her wig gave her confidence and a sense of self back.

“I want to pay it forward and provide that same comfort to other little warriors. I truly believe that a wig can do wonders for a child's self-esteem during this difficult time.

“My mum would have been proud of me for doing this and I wish she was here to cheer me on.”

Courtney who works as accounts lead at MultiWebMarketing in Askern said she has been encouraged by her co-workers and has been touched by the support.

She explained: “I’ve not been here long but everyone has been so supportive and encouraging. It’s nice to know that they have got my back and are excited at the prospect of raising money for such a great charity in honour of my mum.”

Lewis Smith, Deputy Managing Director of MultiWebMarketing, said: “We are all behind Courtney and her brave challenge for The Little Princess Trust. Her commitment to making a positive impact beyond the workplace is truly inspiring and her dedication to raising funds exemplifies the values we cherish in our team. Thank you for making a difference both inside and outside the office!”

The Little Princess Trust commented: “A huge thank you to Courtney for her wonderful support towards our Hair and Hope mission. We truly appreciate it.”