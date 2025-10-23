Mum blasts Dome after missing out on Michael Jackson show following date switch

An upset mum has blasted The Dome after she and her son missed out on a Michael Jackson tribute show following the venue switching dates – and saying she was not made aware of the change.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman, who has asked not to be named, was eagerly looking forward to a show at the venue entitled King of Pop: The Legend Continues which she believed was taking place at The Dome tomorrow night (Friday).

That was the original date of the show when she booked her tickets earlier this year – but the concert – a tribute to the singer featuring lookalike artist Navi – was changed earlier this year – and took place last Friday – meaning she and her family missed out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “My tickets say the show is this Friday – then I found out it was last week.

A Doncaster mum and her family missed out on a tribute to Michael Jackson after the date was switched.

“The Dome say that they sent an email out in May to say there was a change of date.

"I never received an email – the only email I got was regarding a Taylor Swift show called Taylormania.

“We were expecting to go this Friday to the show - my son has been excited as we've waited months to go - I booked it in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Dome replied to one of my emails with a “sorry” and a screenshot of the said email that was sent but it doesn't show my email address.

“They won't answer the phones - if you want the box office, they don’t pick up.

“I feel that it is very unfair and would have expected a phon ecall to say about the change of date, with it being only a month after booking.

“I’ve not seen any social media posts or messages on their website regarding a change of date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My friend said there were a lot of empty seats which is probably due to the ticket date being wrong.

“I honestly never received an email regarding a change of date.”

The show is described as featuring the “world’s number one Michael Jackson tribute artist” – joined by the late singer’s guitarist Jennifer Batten.

It stars Navi who was hired by Michael Jackson himself as his official body double and publicity material adds: “Navi is widely regarded as the leading and most successful Michael Jackson tribute artist on the planet – acclaim that is backed up by an incredible list of achievements chalked up in a career spanning three decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As well as working for Michael as his official body double, the star booked Navi to perform at two of his lavish birthday parties in New York and Los Angeles and went on to give him a standing ovation.”

A spokesperson for Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT), which operates The Dome, said: “We are very sorry for any frustration and inconvenience caused by the rescheduling of the Navi King of Pop event recently.

"An email announcing that the date of the event had been changed due to operational reasons was sent to all ticket holders earlier this year, and the new date was shared regularly via our social media channels.

"However, in this case, it appears the communication was not received causing understandable disappointment and we are now in direct contact with the customer about this."