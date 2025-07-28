M&S shares update on huge new Doncaster store - as city centre closure date confirmed

Retail giant Marks and Spencer has shared an update on its huge new Doncaster store, which will replace the city centre branch which will close its doors later this year – with a date for the shutdown now confirmed.

The long-standing Baxtergate branch is being replaced by a huge new outlet at Wheatley Retail Park on Wheatley Hall Road – and bosses have revealed further details about the scheme – and when the city centre branch will shut.

The store is set to triple in size to over 32k sq ft as part of the £7 million transformation, which will deliver a brand new bigger fresh market-style foodhall alongside a spacious fashion, home and beauty section including the full M&S Kidswear range.

A spokesperson said: “Customers will be able to find some of M&S’ best-loved brands including Autograph menswear, featuring premium fabrics and craftsmanship, and Apothecary collection, offering bath and body care products, while the Womenswear offer will have plenty of modern and stylish choices for any occasion.

M&S has given a sneak preview of how its new Doncaster store will look.

“Inside the foodhall, customers will find a bigger fruit and vegetable offer, with produce from M&S’ Select Farms – over 800 are based in Yorkshire - and a new in-store bakery and coffee counter, serving bread and pastries, as well as hot and iced takeaway drinks for customers to enjoy while browsing.”

Work started on site towards the end of last year – however the foodhall will temporarily close from Sunday 3 August to allow for extension works, before re-opening on Monday 15 September, followed by Fashion, Home and Beauty in October.

M&S has also confirmed the closure of its Baxter Gate store, following its announcement last March.

The new store in Wheatley Hall Road will have a bakery and coffee counter.

The store will close on Sunday 14 September, with colleagues having the opportunity to transfer to Wheatley Hall store or another nearby store.

Kerry Ely, Regional Manager at M&S, said: “The countdown is really underway to reveal our transformed Doncaster Wheatley store!

"We’re confident this investment will allow us to offer a much-improved shopping experience for our customers here in Doncaster and many more M&S products to choose from.

“I’m pleased to say that colleagues from our Baxter Gate store will have the opportunity to transfer to Wheatley or another nearby store of their choice and I’d like to thank everyone who has shopped with us at the store over the years. We look forward to continuing to serve them.

“We’re incredibly proud of our history in Yorkshire, where we employ over 4,000 colleagues and work with over 800 Select Farm partners, and we look forward to this next chapter serving the City of Doncaster.”

The 383 bus service, recently launched by First, operates between Doncaster Interchange and Armthorpe, serving the Wheatley Centre Shopping Park.