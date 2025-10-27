MP vows to tackle bus yobs as services suspended after brick attacks

A Doncaster MP has vowed to tackle yobs who have attacked buses in his constituency with bricks, causing services to be suspended.

Numerous buses have been damaged in Stainforth in recent weeks by gangs of yobs pelting vehicles with stones and rocks.

Last week, bus operator First said that services would be diverted “indefinitely” because of the attacks.

Now Doncaster North Labour MP Ed Miliband has said he will be seeking “a swift resoultion to the problem.”

In a statement, Mr Milband said: “I’m deeply concerned by the ongoing vandalism targeting buses in Stainforth.

"This reckless and unacceptable behaviour has now forced services to be diverted, causing real disruption for local residents who rely on public transport.

“I’ve been liaising with First Bus, South Yorkshire Police, and City of Doncaster about this issue, and I know that they are working hard to get buses running as quickly as possible, and to further ensure the safety of passengers and staff.

“Looking forward, I am aiming to arrange a joint meeting with these organisations to address the ongoing anti-social behaviour that has disrupted these services. I will keep constituents updated on any progress made.

“I’ll will continue to monitor the situation closely and push for a swift resolution.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We are continuing to investigate incidents where groups of youths have thrown bricks at buses in the Princess Avenue and Church Road areas of Stainforth.

“Damage has been caused to passing buses, putting passengers, drivers, and members of the public at serious risk.

“As a result, First have taken the decision to divert buses in the area indefinitely while enquiries continue.

“Three youths have been identified so far, but we believe others were involved.

"We’re asking anyone who may have CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage, or who witnessed the incidents, to get in touch.

“This type of behaviour is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

"We’re working closely with the City of Doncaster Council and St Leger Homes to take firm enforcement action against those responsible.”

If you have any information, please contact police on 101 quoting incident number 867 of the 23rd October 2025 or contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

To report further incidents to police, contact 101 or 999 in an emergency.