MP vows to fight closure of Doncaster village Post Office as postmaster quits

A Doncaster MP has vowed to fight the “unplanned” closure of a city Post Office after its postmaster quit.

Skellow Post Office will shut its doors on August 26, Post Office bosses have announced – and Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband has taken up the fight to get the building re-opened as soon as possible.

He said: “This is deeply concerning news.

"When I visited the branch last year and spoke with the Postmaster, it was clear just how vital this Post Office is to the daily lives of local residents, especially those who rely on it for essential services.

“I’ve written to the Post Office to express my strong concerns about the closure and to highlight just how important this service is to our community.

“The Post Office has assured me that they are working to minimise the period of closure and are currently exploring options to reinstate a local service as soon as possible. I will continue to press for updates and will keep you informed as soon as I hear more.”

In a letter to customers, the Post Office described the closure of the branch in Skellow Road as “unplanned” and said: “I would like to assure you that we are working hard to keep any period of closure to a minimum and we are currently investigating the options available which will enable us to reinstate a Post Office service to the local community.

“We apologise for the inconvenience the closure may cause.”

Customers are advised to use branches in Woodlands and Carcroft in the meantime.