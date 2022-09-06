News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

MP visits Doncaster pub after six-figure refurbishment

MP John Healey visited a historic pub in Hooton Roberts after its recent refurbishment.

By Shannon Mower
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 9:16 am

The Wentworth and Dearne MP visited The Earl of Strafford pub to see the transformation after its month-long closure.

He said: “The Earl of Strafford is a pub I have known for decades and it was a real pleasure to see its transformation first hand.

"The team at Stonegate really has paid attention to detail with the renovation and the pub has a very welcoming atmosphere.

MP John Healey and General Manager James Mault

Most Popular

"It’s the best I’ve seen it looking for some time and I’m glad to see that it is being managed well.

Read More

Read More
Boris Johnson: How did the Prime Minister's manifesto pledges affect Doncaster?

“It was a pleasure to meet the team behind The Earl of Stafford, they were very enthusiastic about the future of the pub and its place in the community. I look forward to calling into the Earl of Strafford for a meal in the future.”

The historic grade II listed building was built as a manor house for the Earl of Strafford, Sir Thomas Wentworth in the 16th Century and since converted.

Its latest refurbishment revitalised the building

with new furniture and fittings that restored it to its original style.

James Mault, who has managed the pub for 13 years, added: “Welcoming Mr Healey to The Earl of Strafford was wonderful, it was great to meet with him to show him around our freshly refurbished pub and talk to him about our role within the local community.”

The pub is a part of the Stonegate group, offering carvery, afternoon tea and pub classics.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Dominic Brown, editor.

John HealeyDoncasterStonegate