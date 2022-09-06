MP visits Doncaster pub after six-figure refurbishment

The Wentworth and Dearne MP visited The Earl of Strafford pub to see the transformation after its month-long closure.

He said: “The Earl of Strafford is a pub I have known for decades and it was a real pleasure to see its transformation first hand.

"The team at Stonegate really has paid attention to detail with the renovation and the pub has a very welcoming atmosphere.

MP John Healey and General Manager James Mault

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It’s the best I’ve seen it looking for some time and I’m glad to see that it is being managed well.

“It was a pleasure to meet the team behind The Earl of Stafford, they were very enthusiastic about the future of the pub and its place in the community. I look forward to calling into the Earl of Strafford for a meal in the future.”

The historic grade II listed building was built as a manor house for the Earl of Strafford, Sir Thomas Wentworth in the 16th Century and since converted.

Its latest refurbishment revitalised the building

with new furniture and fittings that restored it to its original style.

James Mault, who has managed the pub for 13 years, added: “Welcoming Mr Healey to The Earl of Strafford was wonderful, it was great to meet with him to show him around our freshly refurbished pub and talk to him about our role within the local community.”

The pub is a part of the Stonegate group, offering carvery, afternoon tea and pub classics.