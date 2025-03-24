MP steps into row over Frenchgate parking row after drivers hit with £100 fines

A Doncaster MP has stepped into a row about parking at the city’s Frenchgate shopping centre after a string of drivers were stung with £100 fines.

In recent weeks, the Free Press has received complaints from a number of shoppers who have been sent £100 charges by private parking contractor Parking Eye - which is understood to have recently taken over parking operations at the shopping centre – despite shoppers saying they had parked legally.

Last week, Doncaster mayoral candidate and former Conservative MP Nick Fletcher called for a meeting with Frenchgate and Doncaster Central Labour MP Sally Jameson has now joined the battle.

She said: “I have been contacted by a number of constituents regarding fines being issued when using the Frenchgate centre car park.

“My office has discussed this matter with the Frenchgate Centre and Parking Eye who operate this car park to get further clarity.

“Some of the penalty notices are being issued due to the type of machine being used. There are different machines for shopping and rail parking levels, which is a change from how the machines used to work under the previous operator.

“Each type of visit has a different tariff. If you are in the shopping car park and the machine asks you to input your time of arrival and registration plate when paying, please ensure you are using the correct machine and not the one for rail parking.

“For any constituents receiving fines in relation to this or would like further information, please do get in touch and I can make enquires with Parking Eye."

You can email her via [email protected].

Last week, Mr Fletcher demanded an “urgent” meeting with bosses and said: “I’ve seen too many posts on social media about Parking Eye penalties being wrongly imposed.

"Something doesn’t seem right here.

"If I was Mayor, I would have arranged to meet the Frenchgate management to get to the bottom of this. We need to bring more people into town, not punish and deter them.”

One upset driver said: “I received a parking fine from the Frenchgate car park.

“But I paid and I have proof – after researching I believe it is happening to many people.

“Something needs to be done.”

Another said: “On February 7, I parked there and paid for parking. I received a letter on the 14th saying I didn’t pay and I owe them £100.

"I will never use the Frenchgate for parking again and a lot of others have said the same. They are robbing people.”

And another said: “I have just received a £100 fine for parking on the new system they have installed.”

While another added: “I’m in the same boat, seven fines coming my way and already received two.

"There is no clear explanation of how the new system works."

Another, also stung with a £100 fine wrote: “Please tell me I’m not the only one that has been totally confused by the new parking system at the Frenchgate. Fuming.”

Last month, eagle-eyed shoppers spotted a rise in charges to park at the shopping centre.

New rates were introduced, seeing a raft of changes in costs for drivers.

It follows the takeover of the centre by Frasers Group – owners of Sports Direct – last summer.

The cost of parking for one hour went up from £1.60 to £1.70, while a two hour slot rose by 20p from £3.20 to £3.40.

The tariffs apply 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

In addition, a sign announced that drivers also face a charge of £100 if they fail to comply with terms and conditions.

We have contacted Frenchgate and Parking Eye, without response.