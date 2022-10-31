Nick Fletcher, the MP for Don Valley, has released a statement following the results of the Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel.

It comes after three residential schools for disabled children in Doncaster run by the Hesley Group were found to be committing abuse against their residents.

The schools became subject to a review from the independent panel which looked at the experiences of 108 children and found that there was a culture of abuse and harm in the homes, including physical abuse, neglect and sexual harm.

Nick Fletcher, MP for Don Valley, has released a statement following the results of the Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel

The three schools, which are Fullerton House, Wilsic Hall and Wheatley House, are now all permanently closed.

Nick Fletcher MP released a statement following the report: “The report issued by the Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel is damning.

“It is clear to me that serious mistakes have been made and as a result vulnerable children have suffered abuse at the hands of those meant to be caring for them.

“I am conscious that this is a police matter and that investigations are continuing. I have to limit what I say accordingly to avoid any prejudice to any subsequent prosecutions of those brought to justice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “I am deeply troubled by what has occurred. I am writing to the Department for Education as we must do all within our power to ensure that the necessary safeguards are tightened up and implemented.

“I’m pleased that the three homes in question have been closed down but we must do much more. We have to do all in our power to prevent this happening ever again.

“We owe a duty to all our children and young people to ensure they live happy lives and enjoy their formative years both safely and free from harm.”

Since the revelations of the panel, South Yorkshire Police have also begun a criminal investigation into the matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad