MP secures fresh meeting over resident fears for Doncaster village housing plan

A Doncaster MP has secured a new public meeting with a housing developer after residents raised fears over a housing plan.

Following strong feedback from locals and a direct intervention by Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme MP Lee Pitcher, Bellway Homes has confirmed it will hold a second public consultation event in Branton on Monday 10 November, revealing significant changes to its initial housing development proposals.

The event will take place at Killham Hall Community Centre from 4pm to 7pm, giving residents another opportunity to speak directly with Bellway’s development team and view the updated plans.

Bellway has now confirmed that a number of revisions have been made in response to community concerns raised at a drop-in meeting hosted by Mr Pitcher in July, and through a report the MP submitted on behalf of residents over the summer.

Doncaster MP Lee PItcher has called a meeting over Bellway Homes plans in Branton.

Key changes to the proposed development include:

A new vehicle access route from the B1396, addressing local concerns about traffic congestion through Branton village

A redesigned layout to avoid building within flood zones, following concerns about drainage and water risk

Greater provision of public green space, including enhanced landscaping buffers and open areas

A focus on pedestrian and cycling connectivity, with a new network of routes across the site

Mr Pitcher said the updated plans show the impact that local residents can have when they speak up.

“When we held the public meeting in July, the message from residents was loud and clear: the original plans weren’t good enough.

"I promised to take those views to Bellway. Now, I’m pleased to say they’ve listened and made several important changes.”

“This is a step forward, but it’s not the end of the process. I’d urge everyone who took part in the first meeting to come along, review the revised proposals and ask questions directly to the Bellway team involved.”

In July, Bellway declined an invitation to attend the original drop-in. Mr Pitcher has since written formally to the company to insist on stronger engagement going forward.

“I welcome the fact that Bellway has agreed to host this second consultation. It shows that communities like Branton can influence outcomes.”

Feedback from the November consultation will be considered by Bellway prior to submitting any final planning application to Doncaster Council.