MP says Network North is ‘fabulous’ for Doncaster Sheffield Airport despite its exclusion

This week, the government announced its new Network North transport scheme in the wake of the northern leg of railway project HS2 being scrapped.

In South Yorkshire, projects were included such as the reinstatement of the former Don Valley railway line and construction of a bypass to ease traffic on the A635 Hickleton following a series of accidents on the road.

Absent however was any mention of reopening Doncaster Sheffield Airport, which closed last year following a strategic review by owners Peel Group.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport. Credit: Marie Caley

Today (6 October) Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher, the borough’s first Conservative representative, claimed that the project would be positive for the airport’s reopening despite its exclusion.

Mr Fletcher MP wrote: “The part cancellation of HS2 announced by the Prime Minister has meant an extra £900million coming to [South Yorkshire] for transport. This is on top of the £570million [the two mayors] already had. Fabulous news for the area.

“The new £900million for South Yorkshire is also fabulous news for the airport. It really strengthens the financial power of the two Mayors of [South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority] and [Doncaster Council].”

Mayor Oliver Coppard has highlighted the airport’s exclusion from Network North in ten questions he has presented to the government over its details.