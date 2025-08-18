MP presents case for Doncaster ‘superloop’ bus service linking key communities, employers, and education sites
This involves a proposed looped bus service linking key communities, employers, and education sites across the constituency.
The meeting follows Mr Pitcher’s original submission of the ‘superloop’ proposal earlier this year as part of the South Yorkshire bus franchising consultation. Franchising is now set to begin in 2027, giving SYMCA direct control over routes, timetables, and fares.
At the meeting, the Mayor agreed to revisit the Superloop when the network redesign stage begins and confirmed he will attend a public drop-in in Doncaster East, organised by Mr Pitcher’s office, to explain the franchising process to residents.
The event is expected to take place in December, with further details to follow.
In the meantime, Mr Pitcher has arranged discussions with First Bus to explore whether short-term adjustments can be made to improve local services ahead of franchising, focusing particularly on better connections between underserved areas.
Mr Pitcher said: “The Superloop would transform travel in Doncaster East, cutting journey times and connecting communities that currently have no direct bus link. I’m pleased the Mayor has committed to looking at this again during the redesign stage — but I also want to see what
can be done now, not just in 2027.”
The Superloop proposal links major employment hubs (Unity Project, iPort), education providers (Hayfield School, New College Doncaster), and destinations such as Yorkshire Wildlife Park, with connections to Bawtry and Thorne via existing bus routes.