MP Nick Fletcher seeks sponsors as he tackles Great North Run for cancer charity
Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher, a keen runner, is tackling the largest half marathon in the world which runs from Newcastle to South Shields.
The 51-year-old, who completed the 2021 London Marathon, will be running the event on September 8 – and has launched a fundraising page asking for donations in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust.
Describing TCT as an “amazing charity” he said: “Every day, seven young people aged 13-24 hear the words “you have cancer”.
“Cancer doesn’t just devastate their health. It threatens to take away everything they care about – their identity, their independence, and their dreams.
“Teenage Cancer Trust funds specialist nurses, youth support teams and hospital units within the NHS to provide the very best care and support during treatment and beyond, making sure cancer doesn’t stop young people living their lives.
“They’re the only UK charity dedicated to meeting this vital need.”
You can support his fundraising campaign HERE
Three years ago, he completed the London Marathon in just under five hours, confesssing after the race: "That was harder than I thought!”
He crossed the line in a time of 4 hours, 58 minutes and 47 seconds – and raised more than £1,600 for his chosen charity, the Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group.
Mr Fletcher pulled on his running shoes after his friend, then Doncaster Civic Mayor Coun Richard Allan Jones, selected CCLG as his chosen charity.