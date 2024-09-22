MP joins Battle of Britain memorial service and wreath laying for Doncaster RAF man

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A wreath has been laid in honour of a Doncaster RAF man who schooled hundreds of cadets at an event also commemorating the Battle of Britain.

Doncaster Central MP Sally Jameson was among the guests at the service at the city’s South Yorkshire Aircraft Museum.

The commemoration remembered those who lost their lives in the Battle of Britain during World War Two.

A wreath was also laid in remembrance of Flt Lt Ian Cairns who died earlier this year.

A memorial service was held at the South Yorkshire Aircraft Museum.

Flt Lt Cairns, who was 84, was heavily involved in the 1053 (Armthorpe) Squadron for many years and was a former RAF Warrant Officer.

He was also a member of the Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA) and for a while the local branch of the RAF Regiment Association, raising funds for both as well as the the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal over many years.

He was also a trustee at the museum for many years, leading the way on the annual Battle of Britain Parade.