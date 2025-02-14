MP John Healey praises work of Edlington’s Helping Hands

John Healey has praised the work of Edlington’s Helping Hands during a recent visit.

The Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP spoke with workers, volunteers and members of the community that use the centre.

The Helping Hands Centre is a sustainable project in the heart of Edlington that delivers a wide range of services. Trustees, staff and volunteers have developed the former infant school building to provide a community facility that responds to community need.

John Healey MP said: “Everyone involved at Helping Hands should be proud of the work they do across the community in Edlington.

John Healey with (from left to right) Helping Hands Deputy Manager Emma wood and Centre Manager Kelly Widdowson.

“Speaking with those who use the centre it was clear to see how important it is to people locally and how much they value the work carried out by staff and volunteers.

“Whether that’s through hosting different events and clubs to providing essential programmes, it really is a vital local hub that brings a range of local services together, making it accessible to the community”.

The site is home to Shedheads CIC, Altogether 4 Autism as well as an Internet Hub, onsite Charity Shop and a Community Cafe.

The aims of the organisation are to support the community, both socially and economically, with the relief of unemployment through job search facilities and health and well-being initiatives.

Centre Manager, Kelly Widdowson said: “We were pleased to welcome John and show him how we deliver a wide range of services that empower individuals and strengthen the local area.

“By working closely with the community, we help people develop new skills, build confidence, and offer the support they need to shape their future.”