MP Ed Miliband visits Doncaster cafe to hear about work with ex-offenders.

Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband visited The Arkle cafe in Scawsby to meet with owner Sharon Allinson to discuss the work that she does with marginalised groups.

Approximately 50 per cent of the workforce at The Arkle consists of people with criminal convictions as Sharon strongly believes in giving people a second chance.

She prefers to focus on what employees can do in the future rather than what they have done in the past.

All of the ex-offenders employed at The Arkle undergo risk assessments and provide full disclosure during interviews, allowing Sharon to make informed employment decisions..

During his visit, Ed spoke with several employees of The Arkle who shared how life changing their experience at The Arkle had been.

He also met with Keith Vickers from HMP Hatfield and PC Sam Pidgeon, Offender Management Police Officer, who emphasised the importance of employment opportunities for ex-offenders as well as the work that HMP Hatfield do with regards supporting prisoners into employment.

Local community representatives, including Couns Julie Grace and Leanne Hempshall, and Glenys Moston, highlighted the positive impact of The Arkle Lads Project on the community.

Mr Miliband said: “I was incredibly impressed to hear about the work that Sharon is doing at The Arkle.

“Hearing such positive stories from her employees clearly demonstrates the significant impact that The Arkle is having in the community.

“It was also encouraging to hear from HMP Hatfield about the strong support from Doncaster employers for their rehabilitation programs.

Sharon Allinson, Owner of The Arkle, said: “It was wonderful to have the opportunity to share with our local MP the work that we are doing at The Arkle.

“I feel so lucky to have a successful community business, however, I do also feel that with success comes a great deal of local community responsibility”