MP Dame Rosie Winterton comes face-to-face with sealions at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park
The member for Doncaster Central enjoyed a tour of the UK’s leading animal attraction, which is home to some of the world’s most beautiful and endangered animals.
The MPs initial stop was to see the resident Californian Sealions, who made a splashing first impression as she fed them.
Dame Rosie continued her tour of the 175-acre park to see the boisterous Rhino calf Rocco, the most recent addition to the park’s Black Rhino family. Black rhinos are critically endangered so Rocco is a welcome and important addition to the breeding programme as well as being the very first rhino calf ever born at YWP.
She also visited Leopard Heights to see Auckley ,the Amur Leopard, the rarest big cat on the planet and then fed Luka, one of the Park’s eight polar bears who is an important ambassador for the species and the importance of action for climate change.
Dame Rosie said: ‘Yorkshire Wildlife Park is, as Doncaster residents will know, a fantastic day out with animals from all across the globe.’
‘The park has seen lots of changes in recent years with their new visitor complex including on-site restaurants, retail outlet and the Hex Wildlife Hotel. I was also able to feed the sealions and polar bears and see the new baby black rhino.’
I would recommend a visit to Yorkshire Wildlife Park to anyone from far and wide who loves animals and nature The Park is always evolving and is a massive asset to Doncaster!’
CEO John Minion added: “We were very excited to have Dame Rosie visit us.
‘English Tourism Week is a great opportunity to showcase what an amazing destination our park is. The park’s visitor attendance numbers put the destination in the top 5 of the UK’s wildlife parks.’
‘With our new hotel, visitors are increasingly coming from all over the UK, and we are incredibly proud of the time and effort we have invested into the park.
“Yorkshire Wildlife Park is a major contributor to the local economy, and we appreciate Dame Rosie Winterton’s visit and praise.”