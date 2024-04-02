MP, councillors,pupils residents and police team up for Doncaster village spring clean

A Doncaster MP, local councillors, school pupils, residents and police all came together to give their village a spring clean.
By Darren Burke
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 15:40 BST
Youngsters from Shaw Wood Academy and the Bitter About Litter critter were joined by Doncaster Central MP Dame Rosie Winterton and councillors Aimee Dickson, Tim Needham and Sue Knowles for the event in Armthorpe.

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team also took part.

Coun Dickson said: “Fantastic work from the eco-warriors involved and personal shout out to Lea Pedley for making this happen and also to Armthorpe Parish Council for funding this project.

Armthorpe was spruced up as part of a huge spring clean.

A police spokesman said: “This event gave all involved the opportunity to play their part in tidying the local community.

“This is the second year SYP has been involved and we thank the organisers for the invite.

“Bitter about Litter is a great way to be inolved in how your communtiy looks and feels.

“If you would like to get involved in similar community clean ups please let us know.”

