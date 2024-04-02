MP, councillors,pupils residents and police team up for Doncaster village spring clean

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Youngsters from Shaw Wood Academy and the Bitter About Litter critter were joined by Doncaster Central MP Dame Rosie Winterton and councillors Aimee Dickson, Tim Needham and Sue Knowles for the event in Armthorpe.

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team also took part.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Dickson said: “Fantastic work from the eco-warriors involved and personal shout out to Lea Pedley for making this happen and also to Armthorpe Parish Council for funding this project.

A police spokesman said: “This event gave all involved the opportunity to play their part in tidying the local community.

“This is the second year SYP has been involved and we thank the organisers for the invite.

“Bitter about Litter is a great way to be inolved in how your communtiy looks and feels.