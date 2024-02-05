Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The PRU was formed on the 24th of September 1939 and throughout the Second World War it operated highly dangerous, clandestine photographic reconnaissance operations over all theatres of operation, and captured more than 26 million images of enemy operations and installations during the war.

The purpose of the PRU was to provide up-to-date intelligence to strategically plan the Allied actions in the war. Flying Spitfires and Mosquitos, the intelligence it gathered was used by all the armed forces, giving same day intelligence on enemy activity.

The intelligence provided by the PRU was used in the Cabinet War Rooms – now the ‘Churchill War Rooms’ located underneath the Treasury – and was instrumental in the planning of major operations; D-Day and the Dambusters Raid, the monitoring of major shipping movements such as the Bismarck and Tirpitz, and the locating of the site of the V1 and V2 rocket launching site at Peenemünde.

Doncaster man Charles Craxton who served in the PRU.

Due to the clandestine nature of their operations – they flew solo operations, unarmed and unarmoured – the death rate was nearly fifty percent. However, despite having one of the lowest survival rates of the war – life expectancy in the PRU was around two and a half months – there is no national memorial to the PRU.

The ‘Spitfire AA810 Project’ has therefore led the campaign to establish such a memorial to the PRU pilots and navigators.

Among those who served in the PRU was Doncaster local man, Charles Craxton.

Charles Timothy Victor Craxton was born on the 24th May 1916 in Adwick Le Street, to Thomas and Essie. Artistic talent ran in the family, as his father was a well-known musician and composer.

A spitfire.

One of six children, Charles’ sister Jane Craxton was a distinguished oboist, one of his brothers was an artist, and another brother was Royal BBC television producer, Anthony Craxton.

Craxton attended University College School and was in the OTC, with a love of aeroplanes from an early age he joined Imperial Airways straight from his education.

Sadly, he also began to have a run in with the courts after failing to stop his motorcar for a police officer in late 1932. This was followed by further motoring convictions in 1936 for speeding, 1938 for driving without insurance, and 1939 for reckless driving following a police chase.

He joined the RAF in October 1936, serving first at Uxbridge and after completing flying training he was posted to 66 Squadron at RAF Duxford and was one of the earliest pilots to fly the Spitfire in RAF service.

Married in 1940, he was posted to 212 Photographic Reconnaissance Squadron operating in France ahead of the Axis advance. With the fall of France he returned to the UK and served with 1 Photographic Reconnaissance Unit until the end of 1940, during which time he was awarded the DFC with the following citation:

“During the past three months this officer has completed daylight reconnaissance over enemy territory in an unarmed aircraft, penetrating more than 300 miles behind the enemy front line and obtaining information of the greatest value concerning enemy concentrations, supplies, fortifications and movements."

With a daughter born in 1943, he spent the rest of the war in various posts including flight testing. Post war he divorced and took a job with BOAC.

His previous run in with the law continued in 1949 when he was involved in a fatal car accident that killed a pedestrian. Deemed an unfortunate accident, Charles was acquitted, he left BOAC and moved to New York city becoming a car dealer for Triumph.

He passed away in New York on the 25th April 1995.

Supporting the campaign is Doncaster North MP, Ed Miliband, he said: “I am delighted to support the campaign to commemorate those who served in the Photographic Reconnaissance Unit.

“This includes Craxton, who served under exceptionally difficult conditions, and I would urge anyone who might have any more information on him to get in touch.

“I look forward to working with the Spitfire AA810 Project to establish this memorial and to being able to pay my respects there once it is completed.”

