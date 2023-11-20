Motorists urged to plan ahead as key upgrades to Doncaster level crossing take place

Network Rail is urging motorists to leave extra time for their journeys as key upgrade work to Moss level crossing takes place.

From 11.30pm on Friday, 24 November, until 7am on Monday, 27 November, teams will be working around the clock to renew the surface of the level crossing, as well as re-surface the approach to the crossing and renew the road markings.

The £150,000 investment will help improve railway reliability and provide a smoother journey across the crossing for motorists and cyclists.

To allow the work to take place safely, the level crossing will be closed to all users during this time, with a clearly sign-posted diversion route in place.

Matt Story, Network Rail’s Works Delivery Supervisor, said: “The work we’re doing at Moss level crossing will help us to create a more reliable railway.