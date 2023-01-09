For 50 years they have toured all over the UK and in a number of European countries, including Bulgaria and Romania.

The Doncaster-based group wants men of all ages and experience to try morris dancing or playing folk tunes.

A Green Oak Morris member Peter Heigham told us: "If you like good company, a bit of exercise, and a couple of beers, then morris dancing is an ideal new hobby for 2023.

Why not give it a go?

“We are a friendly bunch and welcome people from all over Doncaster to come along and give it a go.”.

Green Oak practices on Wednesdays, 8pm, in the upstairs bar at Doncaster Brewery Tap, Young Street. No need to book - just turn up.

Green Oak dance with sticks and handkerchiefs to the rhythm of English folk tunes.

They also perform a Yorkshire longsword dance and an historic mummers play at Christmas.

The Green Oak Morris Men

To find out more visit www.greenoakmorrismen.weebly.com or call 07710 229915.

The group performs far and wide