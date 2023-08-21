This free session is on Wednesday 27 September from 8pm to 9pm at Doncaster Brewery Tap, in the city centre.

Those who take part will get a free pint or drink of their choice – it’s thirsty work!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Learn how to dance with big sticks to the tunes of traditional English folk songs. No experience needed, no need to book - everyone is welcome.

Morris dancing is great exercise and a fun sociable activity. It also keeps a centuries-old English tradition alive.