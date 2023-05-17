The Institute of Detectorists said many people picked up the hobby during the pandemic, likely leading to the surge in treasure finds in England and Wales.

The Treasure Act, introduced in 1997, defines treasure as discoveries older than 300 years. It includes coins, prehistoric metallic objects and artefacts that are at least 10% precious metal such as gold or silver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Figures from the Ministry of Justice show five treasure finds were reported last year to South East Yorkshire Coroner's Court, which is responsible for holding treasure inquests.

Treasures are discoveries older than 300 years, including coins, prehistoric metallic objects and artefacts that are at least 10% precious metal such as gold or silver

This is up from four treasure finds in 2021. Over the past decade, 63 treasure finds were reported in the area.

Keith Westcott, founder of the Institute of Detectorists, said: "It was definitely the lockdown periods that brought the idea and interest of metal detecting to a lot of people who were sat at home, all day indoors thinking of what would give them a reason to get outdoors."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Mr Westcott added the growing interest in detecting must also be met with awareness of the hobby's requirements and responsibilities.

"Probably as little as 10% of what's found is recorded, so a dramatic improvement in that is needed if interest continues to grow," he said.

"People see these finds as objects of interest, but in reality it is part of an archeologic record of the area it was found in. So there has to be an understanding of the context around whatever is found."

Across England and Wales, 2022 saw a 20 per cent increase in treasure finds on the year before with 1,087 reported to coroners. It is the highest number of discoveries since records began in 1997.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Yorkshire and The Humber, 97 treasure finds were reported to coroners' courts last year.

The increase in treasure finds comes as the Government has introduced a new definition of treasure which is due to be implemented later this year. It will update the definition of objects of historical importance to those more than 200 years old rather than 300 years old.