Doncaster Ukrainian Centre in Beckett Road welcomed representatives from The Rotary Club of Doncaster for the handover.

Adrian Hattrell and Rotary President Karen Goffin presented Ukrainian branch chairman Paul Iwanyckyj, and committee member Kathleen Flunt with a cheque for £763.82, raised by their members.

The cash will be used to help to support the displaced families from Ukraine with essential items.

The Ukrainian Centre has been presented with a cheque to help refugees.

Mrs Goffin said that she was "proud and pleased” to be at the centre, and to witness first hand the work being done every week to make the guests feel welcome and supported adding: “The success of which is clear on the faces of every mother and child present.

"It is great that the Ukrainian Centre is here in Doncaster, and able to provide a cultural heartbeat for the community.”

Chairman Paul Iwanyckyj expressed his "sincere gratitude” for the money and added: “It will be put to good use – that another example of the kindness and generosity shown by the great people of Doncaster, and of the sterling work done by the Rotary organisation in the Borough.”

The centre in Beckett Road has been at the centre of Doncaster’s aid efforts for those fleeing the war in Ukraine, with thousands of items of food, clothing and other essential items donated since Russia’s invasion of the country last year.