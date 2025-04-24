More than 300 Easter eggs donated to South Yorkshire's Bluebell Wood Hospice
Big-hearted volunteers donated more than 300 Easter eggs to South Yorkshire’s Bluebell Wood Hospice.
Just before Easter, the chocolate treats were donated for frree by Trent Hire and Sherwood Jaguars and were handed out to youngsters at the facility in North Anston.
Sherwood Jaguars has also raised £350,000 for Bluebell over the years and you can donate to their campaign here https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sherwoodjaguarracing
You can find out more about Bluebell Wood and make a donation via its website which can be found HERE
