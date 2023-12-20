More than 2,000 Doncaster children offered free hot meal for Christmas by chippy

More than 2,000 children from Doncaster will be able to tuck into a free hot meal over Christmas thanks to staff at a big-hearted city fish and chip shop.

The New Lonsdale in Sandringham Road, Intake has distributed free meal vouchers to six local primary school allowing youngsters to tuck into a complimentary hot meal over the festive period.

Announcing the Kids’ Special vouchers, a spokesman said: “This is about us giving back to our local community – a thank you for supporting us and to wish people a Merry Christmas.

“We’ve contacted our local primary schools and they were all happy to accept our donation.

The New Lonsdale is offering free meals to children over Christmas.

"We will be giving every child in these schools a free hot meal on us over the Christmas holidays.”

The voucher entitles children to a kids’ special meal, a fruit shoot drink and lollipop.