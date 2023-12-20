News you can trust since 1925
More than 2,000 Doncaster children offered free hot meal for Christmas by chippy

More than 2,000 children from Doncaster will be able to tuck into a free hot meal over Christmas thanks to staff at a big-hearted city fish and chip shop.
By Darren Burke
Published 20th Dec 2023, 11:24 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 11:24 GMT
The New Lonsdale in Sandringham Road, Intake has distributed free meal vouchers to six local primary school allowing youngsters to tuck into a complimentary hot meal over the festive period.

Announcing the Kids’ Special vouchers, a spokesman said: “This is about us giving back to our local community – a thank you for supporting us and to wish people a Merry Christmas.

“We’ve contacted our local primary schools and they were all happy to accept our donation.

The New Lonsdale is offering free meals to children over Christmas.
The New Lonsdale is offering free meals to children over Christmas.

"We will be giving every child in these schools a free hot meal on us over the Christmas holidays.”

The voucher entitles children to a kids’ special meal, a fruit shoot drink and lollipop.

"We hope this brings a few more smiles and full bellies over Christmas.”

