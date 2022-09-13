More than 150 in 12-hour Buddhist memorial service for Queen in Doncaster

The Gomde Tibetan Buddhist Centre at Lindholme Hall was the venue for the ceremony paying tribute to Her Majesty following her death last Thursday at Balmoral at the age of 96.

A spokesman said: “The ceremony can only be led by the spiritual director of the centre, Chokyi Nyima Rinpoche.

"On hearing about the passing of the Queen, Rinpoche directed a shrine to be set up while the 12 hour cleansing and purification took place.

A shrine was set up in Doncaster for Queen Elizabeth II following her death.

“Rinpoche told participants our Queen was "a very good monarch who dedicated her life to the service of her people and should be included in our prayers.”

The ceremony, called 'Ocean of Amrita' is the most powerful performed at Gomde.