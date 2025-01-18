More people in Doncaster dying at home
Nuffield Trust, a health and social care think tank, said the pandemic "amplified" the national shift to palliative care at home, but added access to care must be improved.
Figures from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities show 29.7% of deaths in Doncaster occurred at home in 2023.
It was a fall from 30.7% the year before, but up from 25.5% in 2019.
Across England, 28.4% of deaths were at home in 2023 – a significant jump from 24.4% four years earlier.
Meanwhile, deaths in hospitals have fallen from 44.9% before the pandemic to 42.8% in 2023.
Sarah Scobie, Nuffield Trust deputy director of research, said: "Deaths in hospitals have been going down, and I think that reflects a focus in policy to enable people to die in their place of choice and reduce people being rushed to the hospital or spending their last years in hospital beds."
She added the pandemic "amplified" the shift towards palliative care in homes as people were more hesitant and unable to go into hospitals, care homes and hospices.
Ms Scobie said a lack of data, especially around community care, raised concerns about what services are available to people at home.
"There is also a concern around socio-economic inequality of service use," she said, warning those in the most deprived areas have access to fewer services at home and are more likely to have A&E attendance.
In Doncaster, 45% of deaths in 2023 were in hospitals, 18.2% in care homes, and 4.1% in hospices.
