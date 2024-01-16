Money pours in for children's hospital after tragic death of inspirational Doncaster boy

Money has poured in to Doncaster Children’s Hospital following the death of an inspirational youngster who spent the last few months of his life being treated there.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ten year old Mason Williamson, who was born with a rare heart defect, died a few days after Christmas following a lengthy battle at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Mum Nicola was inspired to launch a fundraising campaign for the hospital following Mason's death and nearly £1,000 has rolled in so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “The ward was amazing for the last four months of Mason’s life and we want to give back to the amazing team.”

Money has poured in following the death of Mason Williamson after a lengthy health battle.

You can donate to the appeal HERE

Little Mason died on December 27 with hundreds paying their respects to the battling youngster at his funeral on January 12.

Mason was on end of life care in hospital having spent several years awaiting the correct donor for him to undergo essential heart transplant surgery. Sadly, doctors were unable to find a correct match for Mason who had hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

Last year his parents said: “This journey has been one hell of a rollercoaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Like all rollercoasters, unfortunately they have to end at some point.

“This journey may be coming to an end but Mason’s memory certainly won’t.

"He has touched so many people’s hearts with his infectious smile and amazing character and personality.