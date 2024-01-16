Money pours in for children's hospital after tragic death of inspirational Doncaster boy
Ten year old Mason Williamson, who was born with a rare heart defect, died a few days after Christmas following a lengthy battle at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.
Mum Nicola was inspired to launch a fundraising campaign for the hospital following Mason's death and nearly £1,000 has rolled in so far.
She said: “The ward was amazing for the last four months of Mason’s life and we want to give back to the amazing team.”
You can donate to the appeal HERE
Little Mason died on December 27 with hundreds paying their respects to the battling youngster at his funeral on January 12.
Mason was on end of life care in hospital having spent several years awaiting the correct donor for him to undergo essential heart transplant surgery. Sadly, doctors were unable to find a correct match for Mason who had hypoplastic left heart syndrome.
Last year his parents said: “This journey has been one hell of a rollercoaster.
"Like all rollercoasters, unfortunately they have to end at some point.
“This journey may be coming to an end but Mason’s memory certainly won’t.
"He has touched so many people’s hearts with his infectious smile and amazing character and personality.
"Yes, this journey could have been so different if he managed to get the gift of life, but he hasn’t. But you know what, we’re not gonna dwell on that because one thing Mason has always done is he’s done things his own way.”