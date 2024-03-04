Money pours in and charity match set up after shock death of Doncaster football referee

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Julian Biela, who was a familar face on junior football fields across Doncaster, died last week at the age of 62.

And Bessacarr FC, the club that Mr Biela was involved with for many years, has set up a charity match in his honour – with dozens of players signing up to take part in the memorial match.

The game will take place on March 17 from 2.30pm at the club’s home ground at Cantley Park.

A spokesman said: “We are still looking for players, parents, friends that knew Julian to come along and help us support his family.

"We are asking for £10 a player woth game time to be shared equally.

"Even if you’ve only 5 minutes in your legs we want to hear from you.”

The club’s cafe and bar will also be open with all profits added to the fundraising pot which has already raised nearly £1,000 for Julian’s family.

Announcing his death last, a club spokesman said: “In true Bessacarr FC tradition, we would like to do our utmost to give back to those who have supported us over the years.

"A much loved member of our club for many years, Julian played an instrumental role in our operation.

“Julian will be remembered for years to come for his contributions to grassroots football within the Doncaster area, particularly with his mentorship to referees and the support and encouragement he provided them with.

“Many would regard Julian as the best storyteller they have ever met, a true family man and a friend to many within our local community and further.

“To this end, we would like to raise some funds to support the family of Julian through this unimaginably difficult period, big or small, in any way shape or form that we can.”

In 2021, he was awarded match official of the year by the Sheffield and Hallmshire County Football Association for his duties as a referee.