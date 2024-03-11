Money pours in after death of Doncaster football fan who popularised Sheffield Wednesday motto

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ricky Hartley, who lived in Askern, was a fervent Sheffield Wednesday supporter and was famed among fellow Owls fans for his distinctive rastafarian cap and for asking fans: “We’re all Wednesday aren’t we?”

The slogan – often abbreviated to WAWAW – has become the calling card and slogan of supporters of the Sheffield club – and Ricky, who followed his team all over the country is credited with starting and popularising the chant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His death last week prompted an outpouring of tributes from Wednesday fans.

Money and tributes have been pouring in for Doncaster's Ricky Hartley, a fervent Sheffield Wednesday fan.

Now his devastated daughter Amelia has set up a fundraising campaign, with the aim of raising £7,000 to pay for the cost of his funeral, with cash already pouring in.

You can donate to the appeal HERE

In an emotional tribute she said: “My darling papa, there isn’t any words to describe how much I'm going to miss you.

"It’s broke my heart I'm just so proud that you were my dad – someone who loved me unconditionally no matter what.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You was a legend and loved by so many – there’s only one Richard Hartley WAWAW.”

She added: “We are overwhelmed with the hundreds of messages about my dad – he was a legend and Sheffield Wednesday was the love of his life.

"We want to give him the send off he deserves – as a family we are asking for donations for his funeral and wake.”

Following his death, one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Rest in peace Ricky. The original who started WAWAW.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another posted: “Sad news today RIP Rasta Ricky – what a bloke.”

Another friend wrote: “RIP Rasta Ricky - absolutely gobsmacked. Another Askern legend gone – you was never short of a story or two. Fly high.”

“Good night, God bless,” shared another, you will be well and truly missed. Ask St Peter at the Pearly Gates if he's Wednesday or what?

Another pal wrote: “Ricky Hartley R.I.P. A wonderful bloke, your passion for Sheffield Wednesday was known with us all, but still a Donny man who we all had time for any day come rain or shine.