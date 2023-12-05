Money floods in for grieving family of Doncaster dad following his tragic death

Money has begun pouring in for the grieving family of a Doncaster dad following his tragic death.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The body of dad of two Liam Rushland was sadly found late last month after he was reported missing from the Balby area.

Urgent appeals were issued by South Yorkshire Police and his family following his disappearance but the 38-year-old was tragically discovered by officers a few days after going missing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now big-hearted family and friends have launched a crowdfunding appeal to raise cash for his wife and two daughters following the tragedy.

Money has poured in for the family of Liam Rushland following his tragic death.

The appeal initially aimed to raise £1,500 to help the family but has already exceeded its target with more money flooding in to push the total past £1,700.

Organiser Emily Wadrop said: “As most of you are aware, we sadly lost Liam.

"We appreciate all the love we've received. I want to try and make this time a little easier for his wife and and two beautiful girls – this has left a hole in a lot of people’s hearts especially his family.

"Anything would be appreciated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can donate to the campaign for Liam at the Just Giving page, which you can find HERE

Liam was last seen on November 27 after driving away from the Balby area in a silver Ford Focus.

His body was sadly found by officers on November 29 and a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “His family has been informed and continue to be supported by officers at this time.