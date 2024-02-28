Mo Farah's PE teacher and Pride of Britain winner to address Doncaster sport conference

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pride of Britian winner Alan Watkinson will speak at the "Re-imagine an Active Future" event which will take place at The Hub on March 27.

The conference, dedicated to fostering physical health and well-being among youth, will feature Watkinson's insights and expertise, offering attendees a unique perspective on empowering the next generation.

Hi impact on Sir Mo Farah's life and career has been widely celebrated.

Alan Watkinson will address the conference in Doncaster.

In a recent BBC documentary, "The Real Mo Farah," Sir Mo credited Watkinson as a pivotal figure in his journey.

After being trafficked into the UK at a young age, Sir Mo found solace and guidance in Watkinson, who not only supported him academically but also provided crucial emotional support during his formative years.

"Alan Watkinson played a vital role in shaping my life" remarked Sir Mo Farah.

"Without his unwavering support, I wouldn't be where I am today."

Watkinson's dedication to nurturing young talent extends beyond his time as Farah's PE teacher.

With 17 years of experience teaching PE and History in secondary schools, he now serves as the partnership director of Sport Impact, where he leads initiatives to promote physical activity and competition in schools.

"Sport has the power to transform lives," said Mr Watkinson. "It creates a level playing field where all students can excel and gain confidence."

Attendees, including headteachers, teachers, governors, and well-being leads, will have the opportunity to learn from his experiences and gain practical strategies for fostering active and healthy communities.

During his appearance at the "Re-imagine an Active Future" conference, organised by Active Fusion, he will delve into the profound impact of Mo's Mission, which is intricately connected to the Youth Sport Trust's new manifesto for change aimed at enhancing children and young people's well-being and achievement.

As the National School Sports Champion, Mo Farah's dedication to this mission, which he undertook following his retirement from competitive running in 2023, stems from his firsthand experience of how sports can profoundly shape young individuals' personal development.