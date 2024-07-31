Misterton & West Stockwith village news

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

News and diary dates from the villages.

MISTERTON NEWS

Thursday 1 August 2024

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stgained glass window - one of the features of West Stockwith Parish Church

BOUNDARY COMMISSION TO CONSULT ON WARD CHANGES

The Local Government Boundary Commission for England is reviewing ward boundaries in Bassetlaw so that each of the 48 councillors have roughly the same number of electors. After earlier consultation, the LGBCE’s proposals relating to north-east Bassetlaw now are:

· no change to Misterton Ward, except for the addition of Newells Terrace, Bramley Way, and Pippin Close

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Beckingham Ward to be split into two: Beckingham Ward to include Beckingham, North & South Wheatley parishes, Bole, and Saundby

· Walkeringham Ward to include Walkeringham, Gringley, and Clayworth

· Everton Ward to include Everton, Misson, and Mattersey.

To have your say on a new political map for Bassetlaw District Council, go to www.lgbce.org.uk or write to Review Officer (Bassetlaw), LGBCE, 7th Floor, 3 Bunhill Row, London EC1Y 8YZ. Consultation on these proposed new boundaries runs until 7 October 2024.

CHANGE OF DATE FOR EVENT AT MISTERTON LIBRARY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Misterton Marvellous Makers Marching Band is on Thursday 22August from 2.30-4.30pm (not 20 August, as previously advertised). Led by the Library volunteers, there will be the chance to make instruments, writing lines and verses to a song, and have a go at playing a ukulele and kazoo. All budding musicians are welcome to bring their instruments to join in the fun.

● If you have just three hours a month to spare and want to join a supportive and friendly team, please think about becoming a library volunteer. Training is provided, so no previous experience is needed, just a commitment to being part of a team and having a good time. For more information call in the Library (open Tuesday-Thursday afternoons and Saturday mornings), ring The Misterton Centre on (01427) 890646, or e-mail [email protected].

BASSETLAW ACTION CENTRE: UPDATE

Bassetlaw Action Centre (BAC) is continuing to provide:

· community transport for essential journeys – health appointments and shopping, for example

· housing advice services, which are telephone-based primarily but face-to-face appointments are also available

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· a menu of Befriending services – including group befriending, telephone befriending, face to face and peer befriending

· the Staying Well Programme (6-week self-management course for people with a long-term condition) available both virtually and face to face

· Get Out Get Active (GOGA) service encourages people to become more active and will continue to offer one-to-one support

· home support service – a domiciliary service to help people who are just starting to struggle at home (this is a paid-for service)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· minibus trips – including the newly launched lunch club trips.

BAC would like to hear from anyone with a few hours to spare, who would like to volunteer to support the Action Centre to deliver essential services to local older and vulnerable people. In particular, BAC is looking for more local volunteer drivers to help people to get to health appointments and for shopping. Volunteers are paid 45p per mile for every mile they drive on behalf of the scheme.

For further details on any of the above please contact BAC on 01777 709650 or by e-mail ([email protected]). Further information can be found on the website: www.bassetlawactioncentre.org.uk.

DIARY DATES

Mondays

Poppy-making craft group, The Misterton Centre & Library, 10.00-11.30am

2nd Tuesday each month

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coffee morning, Church Room, 10.30am. Freshly baked goodies—and friendly faces! £2 plus raffle

1st Saturday each month

Men’s Breakfast, Haxey Gate Inn, 10.00am. Chance for chaps to get together and talk about anything and everything!

Tuesday 6 August

Family activities, Dinosaur Doings, Misterton Library, 2.30-4.30pm

Thursday 8 August

Coffee Morning, Misterton Methodist Hall, 10.00-11.00am

Mobile community shop, 10.30am – 12 noon, outside the Parish Church

Saturday 10 August

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free family craft activities – make an entry for the village annual show, Misterton Library, 10.00am-12 noon

Sunday 11 August

Holy Communion, Clayworth Parish Church, 11.00am

Wednesday 14 August

Service of Morning Prayer, 10.00am, in Church (June-September)

No Rhyme & Play Time in August

Service for residents of Southmoor Lodge, 3.00pm

Saturday 17 August

Annual produce show, Methodist Hall, Misterton. Exhibits in 10.00-11.30am; entry to public 2.00-4.00pm

Big Market Day, Retford Market Square, with mini beasts trail for children

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garden Party in aid of Misterton Bowls Club, 58 Station Street, 3.00-5.00pm.

Cream teas £3; lots of other stalls

Thursday 22 August (note correct date)

Family activities at Misterton Library, Marvellous Makers Marching Band, 2.30-4.30pm

Saturday 31 August

Children’s Summer Reading Challenge ends

Tuesday 10 September

Bassetlaw Focus on Farming, Idle Valley Nature Reserve, 7.00pm. Talks from health experts, similar projects, Riders Minds, and more - perfect chance for you to let us know what else you would like to see happening from this project

Thursday 12 September

Storyteller Phil Okwedy, St Mary’s Parish Church, West Stockwith, 7.30pm. To book, call 891376 (tickets £10 in advance, £12 at the door)

Saturday 14 September

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ride & Stride: sponsored walk, drive, or ride round local churches. Entry forms available in Misterton Parish Church from 1 August

Friday 27 September

Next District Councillor’s surgery, The Misterton Centre, 10.00-11.00am (none in August)

Saturday 12 October

Big band Room 21 in concert, Misterton Parish Church, 3.00pm. Tickets on sale from1 August

WEST STOCKWITH NEWS

Thursday 1 August 2024

COMPETITION FOR BUDDING PHOTOGRAPHERS (+ pic)

Alongside this year’s annual Ride & Stride, there’s a photographic competition for participants. As you saddle up for this year’s event, take your camera and send it in with the paperwork by 30 November. Ride & Stride is a chance to raise funds for Notts Historic Churches Trust on Saturday 14 September by getting sponsorship to cycle, walk, ride on horseback between local churches; the total money raised is split between the Trust and the participating church you support. Visit as many as you can – set yourself a challenge. Can you visit all the churches in the Oswaldbeck Benefice: Beckingham, Clayworth, Gringley, Misterton, Walkeringham, and West Stockwith (stained glass window pictured for last year’s competition). Each church, almost always the oldest building in the village, has unique historic features. West Stockwith Parish Church is hosting an art exhibition on the same day. Entry is free for Ride & Stride participants, otherwise £1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For information about Ride & Stride, call 07500 043 842 or pick up a sponsorship form from Misterton Parish Church.

BASSETLAW ACTION CENTRE: UPDATE

Bassetlaw Action Centre (BAC) is continuing to provide:

· community transport for essential journeys – health appointments and shopping, for example

· housing advice services, which are telephone-based primarily but face-to-face appointments are also available

· a menu of Befriending services – including group befriending, telephone befriending, face to face and peer befriending

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· the Staying Well Programme (6-week self-management course for people with a long-term condition) available both virtually and face to face

· Get Out Get Active (GOGA) service encourages people to become more active and will continue to offer one-to-one support

· home support service – a domiciliary service to help people who are just starting to struggle at home (this is a paid-for service)

· minibus trips – including the newly-launched lunch club trips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BAC would like to hear from anyone with a few hours to spare, who would like to volunteer to support the Action Centre to deliver essential services to local older and vulnerable people. In particular, BAC is looking for more local volunteer drivers to help people to get to health appointments and for shopping. Volunteers are paid 45p per mile for every mile they drive on behalf of the scheme.

For further details on any of the above please contact BAC on 01777 709650 or by e-mail ([email protected]) Further information can be found on the website: www.bassetlawactioncentre.org.uk.

DIARY DATES

2nd Tuesday each month

Coffee morning, Church Room, 10.30am. Freshly baked goodies—and friendly faces! £2 plus raffle

1st Saturday each month

Men’s Breakfast, Haxey Gate Inn, 10.00am. Chance for chaps to get together and talk about anything and everything!

Thursday 1 August

Coffee Morning, Misterton Methodist Hall, 10.00-11.00am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mobile community shop, 10.30am – 12 noon, outside the Parish Church

Tuesday 6 August

Family activities, Dinosaur Doings, Misterton Library, 2.30-4.30pm

Saturday 10 August

Free family craft activities – make an entry for the village annual show, Misterton Library, 10.00am-12 noon

Sunday 11 August

Holy Communion, Clayworth Parish Church, 11.00am

Wednesday 14 August

Service of Morning Prayer, 10.00am, in Misterton Church (June to September)

No Rhyme & Play Time session in August

Service for residents of Southmoor Lodge, 3.00pm

Saturday 17 August

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Annual produce show, Methodist Hall, Misterton. Exhibits in 10.00-11.30am; entry to public 2.00-4.00pm

Big Market Day, Retford Market Square, with mini beasts trail for children

Garden Party in aid of Misterton Bowls Club, 58 Station Street, 3.00-5.00pm. Cream teas £3; lots of other stalls

Thursday 22 August (note correct date)

Family activities at Misterton Library, Marvellous Makers Marching Band, 2.30-4.30pm

Saturday 31 August

Children’s Summer Reading Challenge ends

Tuesday 10 September

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bassetlaw Focus on Farming, Idle Valley Nature Reserve, 7.00pm. Talks from health experts, similar projects, Riders Minds, and more - perfect chance for you to let us know what else you would like to see happening from this project

Thursday 12 September

Storyteller Phil Okwedy, St Mary’s Parish Church, 7.30pm. To book, call (01427) 891376 (tickets £10 in advance, £12 at the door)

Saturday 14 September

Ride & Stride with art exhibition: sponsored walk, drive, or ride round local churches. Entry forms, etc, call 07500 043 842

Friday 27 September

Next District Councillor’s surgery, Village Hall, 9.00-9.45am (none in August)

Saturday 12 October