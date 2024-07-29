Misterton & West Stockwith village news
and live on Freeview channel 276
SUMMER EVENTS AT MISTERTON LIBRARY
Volunteers at Misterton Community Partnership Library are actively supporting the national Summer Reading Challenge, which ends on Saturday 31 August. The challenge is to help children maintain their interest in reading over the school summer holidays by providing stickers and rewards for reading books chosen by the children in their local library. This year's theme is 'Marvellous Makers'. So the volunteers have arranged two events:
● Dinosaur Doings on Tuesday 6 August from 2.30-4.30pm. A chance for families to make dinosaurs, create a dinosaur island, and make up dinosaur stories
● Misterton Marvellous Makers Marching Band on Tuesday 20August from 2.30-4.30pm. There will be the chance to make instruments, writing lines and verses to a song, and have a go at playing a ukulele and kazoo. All budding musicians are welcome to bring their instruments to join in the fun.
The family craft activity on the second Saturday in August (10th, 10.00am-12 noon) is designed to encourage children to try a range of crafts to enter the Misterton Annual Show on Saturday 17 August.
● There’s no Rhyme & Play Time in August but it will start up again on Wednesday 4 September at 2.30pm.
● If you have just three hours a month to spare and want to join a supportive and friendly team, please think about becoming a library volunteer. Training is provided, so no previous experience is needed, just a commitment to being part of a team and having a good time. For more information call in the Library (open Tuesday-Thursday afternoons and Saturday mornings), ring The Misterton Centre on (01427) 890646, or e-mail [email protected].
VISIT LOCAL VILLAGE CHURCHES FOR CHARITY
Time to saddle up to raise funds for the Notts Historic Churches Trust by taking part in this year’s Ride & Stride on Saturday 14 September. It’s a chance to cycle, walk, ride on horseback… use any means of transport to attract sponsors and to visit churches; the total money raised is split between the Trust and the participating church you support. Visit as many as you can – set yourself a challenge. Can you visit all the churches in the Oswaldbeck Benefice: Beckingham, Clayworth, Gringley, Misterton (pictured), Walkeringham, and West Stockwith?
Each church, almost always the oldest building in the village, has unique historic features:
Beckingham Parish Church is a Grade 2* building built in the 13th century the world-famous Traquair Murals are in the 12th century Clayworth Parish Church, a Grade 1 building also 13th century, the Grade 2* Gringley Parish Church also has Norman features
Misterton Parish Church is Grade 1 and dates from the 13th century and is one of very few churches with a spire in the area (pictured). Misterton Methodist Church dates from the 19th century and is Grade 2. The two churches are among 25 listed buildings and features in the village though the Grade 1 church is closed, the churchyard at Walkeringham Parish Church, overgrown in places, is worth exploring
West Stockwith Parish Church is Grade 2*, in Georgian style, with a monument of the benefactor, William Huntington, who gave £740 to build the church.
Information about Ride & Stride will be in Misterton Parish Church from 1 August.
BASSETLAW ACTION CENTRE: UPDATE
Bassetlaw Action Centre (BAC) is continuing to provide:
community transport for essential journeys – health appointments and shopping, for example housing advice services, which are telephone-based primarily but face-to-face appointments are also available a menu of Befriending services – including group befriending, telephone befriending, face to face and peer befriending the Staying Well Programme (6-week self-management course for people with a long-term condition) available both virtually and face to face Get Out Get Active (GOGA) service encourages people to become more active and will continue to offer one-to-one support home support service – a domiciliary service to help people who are just starting to struggle at home (this is a paid-for service) minibus trips – including the newly launched lunch club trips.
BAC would like to hear from anyone with a few hours to spare, who would like to volunteer to support the Action Centre to deliver essential services to local older and vulnerable people. In particular, BAC is looking for more local volunteer drivers to help people to get to health appointments and for shopping. Volunteers are paid 45p per mile for every mile they drive on behalf of the scheme.
For further details on any of the above please contact BAC on 01777 709650 or by e-mail ([email protected]). Further information can be found on the website: www.bassetlawactioncentre.org.uk.
DIARY DATES
Mondays
Poppy-making craft group, The Misterton Centre & Library, 10-11.30am
2nd Tuesday each month
Coffee morning, Church Room, 10.30am. Freshly baked goodies—and friendly faces! £2 plus raffle
1st Saturday each month
Men’s Breakfast, Haxey Gate Inn, 10am. Chance for chaps to get together and talk about anything and everything!
Thursday 1 August
Coffee Morning, Misterton Methodist Hall, 10-11am
Mobile community shop, 10.30am – 12 noon, outside the Parish Church
Sunday 4 August
Holy Communion, Beckingham Parish Church, 11am
Wednesday 7 August
Service of Morning Prayer, 10am, in Church (June-September)
No Rhyme & Play Time in August
Saturday 17 August
Annual produce show, Methodist Hall, Misterton. Exhibits in 10-11.30am; entry to public 2-4pm
Big Market Day, Retford Market Square, with mini beasts trail for children
Saturday 31 August
Children’s Summer Reading Challenge ends
Tuesday 10 September
Bassetlaw Focus on Farming, Idle Valley Nature Reserve, 7pm. Talks from health experts, similar projects, Riders Minds, and more - perfect chance for you to let us know what else you would like to see happening from this project
Thursday 12 September
Storyteller Phil Okwedy, St Mary’s Parish Church, West Stockwith, 7.30pm. To book, call 891376 (tickets £10 in advance, £12 at the door)
Saturday 14 September
Ride and Stride: sponsored walk, drive, or ride round local churches. Entry forms available in Misterton Parish Church from 1 August
Saturday 12 October
Big band Room 21 in concert, Misterton Parish Church, 3pm. Tickets on sale from 1 August
WEST STOCKWITH NEWS
ART EXHIBITION IN PARISH CHURCH
West Stockwith Parish Church will host an art exhibition on Saturday 14 September, with work by Amina Sly-Khan and Stephanie Riemer-Baines. The exhibition is open from 10.00am to 4.00pm and admission is £1 (but free to anyone taking part in the annual Ride & Stride sponsored event). Paintings and pottery will be on sale (cash only) and will help the village’s Church Restoration Fund. There’s a pop-up café, a raffle – and a colouring corner for visitors to express their creativity! Anyone else wishing to exhibit should call 07500 043 842.
BASSETLAW ACTION CENTRE: UPDATE
Bassetlaw Action Centre (BAC) is continuing to provide:
community transport for essential journeys – health appointments and shopping, for example housing advice services, which are telephone-based primarily but face-to-face appointments are also available a menu of Befriending services – including group befriending, telephone befriending, face to face and peer befriending the Staying Well Programme (6-week self-management course for people with a long-term condition) available both virtually and face to face Get Out Get Active (GOGA) service encourages people to become more active and will continue to offer one-to-one support home support service – a domiciliary service to help people who are just starting to struggle at home (this is a paid-for service)minibus trips – including the newly-launched lunch club trips.
BAC would like to hear from anyone with a few hours to spare, who would like to volunteer to support the Action Centre to deliver essential services to local older and vulnerable people. In particular, BAC is looking for more local volunteer drivers to help people to get to health appointments and for shopping. Volunteers are paid 45p per mile for every mile they drive on behalf of the scheme.
For further details on any of the above please contact BAC on 01777 709650 or by e-mail ([email protected]) Further information can be found on the website: www.bassetlawactioncentre.org.uk.
DIARY DATES
2nd Tuesday each month
Coffee morning, Church Room, 10.30am. Freshly baked goodies—and friendly faces! £2 plus raffle
1st Saturday each month
Men’s Breakfast, Haxey Gate Inn, 10am. Chance for chaps to get together and talk about anything and everything!
Thursday 18 July
Coffee Morning, Misterton Methodist Hall, 10-11am
Mobile community shop, 10.30am – 12 noon, outside the Parish Church
Sunday 21 July
Holy Communion, Gringley Parish Church, 9.30am
Wednesday 24 July
Service of Morning Prayer, 10am, in Misterton Church (June to September)
Rhyme & Play Time session for toddlers and carers, Misterton Library, 2.30-3.15pm
School term ends, re-starting on Tuesday 3 September
Friday 26 July
District Councillor’s surgery, Village Hall, 9.00-9.45am (no surgery in August)
School term ends, re-starting on Tuesday 3 September
Saturday 17 August
Annual produce show, Methodist Hall, Misterton. Exhibits in 10-11.30am; entry to public 2-4pm
Big Market Day, Retford Market Square, with mini beasts trail for children
Saturday 31 August
Children’s Summer Reading Challenge ends
Tuesday 10 September
Bassetlaw Focus on Farming, Idle Valley Nature Reserve, 7pm. Talks from health experts, similar projects, Riders Minds, and more - perfect chance for you to let us know what else you would like to see happening from this project
Thursday 12 September
Storyteller Phil Okwedy, St Mary’s Parish Church, 7.30pm. To book, call (01427) 891376 (tickets £10 in advance, £12 at the door)
Saturday 14 September
Ride & Stride with art exhibition: sponsored walk, drive, or ride round local churches. Entry forms available in West Stockwith Parish Church from 1 August
Saturday 12 October
Big band Room 21 in concert, Misterton Parish Church, 3.00pm. Tickets on sale from 1 August – call 891376
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.