Misterton & West Stockwith village news

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

News and diary dates from the villages.

SUMMER EVENTS AT MISTERTON LIBRARY

Volunteers at Misterton Community Partnership Library are actively supporting the national Summer Reading Challenge, which ends on Saturday 31 August. The challenge is to help children maintain their interest in reading over the school summer holidays by providing stickers and rewards for reading books chosen by the children in their local library. This year's theme is 'Marvellous Makers'. So the volunteers have arranged two events:

● Dinosaur Doings on Tuesday 6 August from 2.30-4.30pm. A chance for families to make dinosaurs, create a dinosaur island, and make up dinosaur stories

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Misterton Parish Church - one of the very few with a spire in the area

● Misterton Marvellous Makers Marching Band on Tuesday 20August from 2.30-4.30pm. There will be the chance to make instruments, writing lines and verses to a song, and have a go at playing a ukulele and kazoo. All budding musicians are welcome to bring their instruments to join in the fun.

The family craft activity on the second Saturday in August (10th, 10.00am-12 noon) is designed to encourage children to try a range of crafts to enter the Misterton Annual Show on Saturday 17 August.

● There’s no Rhyme & Play Time in August but it will start up again on Wednesday 4 September at 2.30pm.

● If you have just three hours a month to spare and want to join a supportive and friendly team, please think about becoming a library volunteer. Training is provided, so no previous experience is needed, just a commitment to being part of a team and having a good time. For more information call in the Library (open Tuesday-Thursday afternoons and Saturday mornings), ring The Misterton Centre on (01427) 890646, or e-mail [email protected].

VISIT LOCAL VILLAGE CHURCHES FOR CHARITY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Time to saddle up to raise funds for the Notts Historic Churches Trust by taking part in this year’s Ride & Stride on Saturday 14 September. It’s a chance to cycle, walk, ride on horseback… use any means of transport to attract sponsors and to visit churches; the total money raised is split between the Trust and the participating church you support. Visit as many as you can – set yourself a challenge. Can you visit all the churches in the Oswaldbeck Benefice: Beckingham, Clayworth, Gringley, Misterton (pictured), Walkeringham, and West Stockwith?

Each church, almost always the oldest building in the village, has unique historic features:

Beckingham Parish Church is a Grade 2* building built in the 13th century the world-famous Traquair Murals are in the 12th century Clayworth Parish Church, a Grade 1 building also 13th century, the Grade 2* Gringley Parish Church also has Norman features

Misterton Parish Church is Grade 1 and dates from the 13th century and is one of very few churches with a spire in the area (pictured). Misterton Methodist Church dates from the 19th century and is Grade 2. The two churches are among 25 listed buildings and features in the village though the Grade 1 church is closed, the churchyard at Walkeringham Parish Church, overgrown in places, is worth exploring

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Stockwith Parish Church is Grade 2*, in Georgian style, with a monument of the benefactor, William Huntington, who gave £740 to build the church.

Information about Ride & Stride will be in Misterton Parish Church from 1 August.

BASSETLAW ACTION CENTRE: UPDATE

Bassetlaw Action Centre (BAC) is continuing to provide:

community transport for essential journeys – health appointments and shopping, for example housing advice services, which are telephone-based primarily but face-to-face appointments are also available a menu of Befriending services – including group befriending, telephone befriending, face to face and peer befriending the Staying Well Programme (6-week self-management course for people with a long-term condition) available both virtually and face to face Get Out Get Active (GOGA) service encourages people to become more active and will continue to offer one-to-one support home support service – a domiciliary service to help people who are just starting to struggle at home (this is a paid-for service) minibus trips – including the newly launched lunch club trips.

BAC would like to hear from anyone with a few hours to spare, who would like to volunteer to support the Action Centre to deliver essential services to local older and vulnerable people. In particular, BAC is looking for more local volunteer drivers to help people to get to health appointments and for shopping. Volunteers are paid 45p per mile for every mile they drive on behalf of the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For further details on any of the above please contact BAC on 01777 709650 or by e-mail ([email protected]). Further information can be found on the website: www.bassetlawactioncentre.org.uk.

DIARY DATES

Mondays

Poppy-making craft group, The Misterton Centre & Library, 10-11.30am

2nd Tuesday each month

Coffee morning, Church Room, 10.30am. Freshly baked goodies—and friendly faces! £2 plus raffle

1st Saturday each month

Men’s Breakfast, Haxey Gate Inn, 10am. Chance for chaps to get together and talk about anything and everything!

Thursday 1 August

Coffee Morning, Misterton Methodist Hall, 10-11am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mobile community shop, 10.30am – 12 noon, outside the Parish Church

Sunday 4 August

Holy Communion, Beckingham Parish Church, 11am

Wednesday 7 August

Service of Morning Prayer, 10am, in Church (June-September)

No Rhyme & Play Time in August

Saturday 17 August

Annual produce show, Methodist Hall, Misterton. Exhibits in 10-11.30am; entry to public 2-4pm

Big Market Day, Retford Market Square, with mini beasts trail for children

Saturday 31 August

Children’s Summer Reading Challenge ends

Tuesday 10 September

Bassetlaw Focus on Farming, Idle Valley Nature Reserve, 7pm. Talks from health experts, similar projects, Riders Minds, and more - perfect chance for you to let us know what else you would like to see happening from this project

Thursday 12 September

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Storyteller Phil Okwedy, St Mary’s Parish Church, West Stockwith, 7.30pm. To book, call 891376 (tickets £10 in advance, £12 at the door)

Saturday 14 September

Ride and Stride: sponsored walk, drive, or ride round local churches. Entry forms available in Misterton Parish Church from 1 August

Saturday 12 October

Big band Room 21 in concert, Misterton Parish Church, 3pm. Tickets on sale from 1 August

WEST STOCKWITH NEWS

ART EXHIBITION IN PARISH CHURCH

West Stockwith Parish Church will host an art exhibition on Saturday 14 September, with work by Amina Sly-Khan and Stephanie Riemer-Baines. The exhibition is open from 10.00am to 4.00pm and admission is £1 (but free to anyone taking part in the annual Ride & Stride sponsored event). Paintings and pottery will be on sale (cash only) and will help the village’s Church Restoration Fund. There’s a pop-up café, a raffle – and a colouring corner for visitors to express their creativity! Anyone else wishing to exhibit should call 07500 043 842.

BASSETLAW ACTION CENTRE: UPDATE

Bassetlaw Action Centre (BAC) is continuing to provide:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

community transport for essential journeys – health appointments and shopping, for example housing advice services, which are telephone-based primarily but face-to-face appointments are also available a menu of Befriending services – including group befriending, telephone befriending, face to face and peer befriending the Staying Well Programme (6-week self-management course for people with a long-term condition) available both virtually and face to face Get Out Get Active (GOGA) service encourages people to become more active and will continue to offer one-to-one support home support service – a domiciliary service to help people who are just starting to struggle at home (this is a paid-for service)minibus trips – including the newly-launched lunch club trips.

BAC would like to hear from anyone with a few hours to spare, who would like to volunteer to support the Action Centre to deliver essential services to local older and vulnerable people. In particular, BAC is looking for more local volunteer drivers to help people to get to health appointments and for shopping. Volunteers are paid 45p per mile for every mile they drive on behalf of the scheme.

For further details on any of the above please contact BAC on 01777 709650 or by e-mail ([email protected]) Further information can be found on the website: www.bassetlawactioncentre.org.uk.

DIARY DATES

2nd Tuesday each month

Coffee morning, Church Room, 10.30am. Freshly baked goodies—and friendly faces! £2 plus raffle

1st Saturday each month

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Men’s Breakfast, Haxey Gate Inn, 10am. Chance for chaps to get together and talk about anything and everything!

Thursday 18 July

Coffee Morning, Misterton Methodist Hall, 10-11am

Mobile community shop, 10.30am – 12 noon, outside the Parish Church

Sunday 21 July

Holy Communion, Gringley Parish Church, 9.30am

Wednesday 24 July

Service of Morning Prayer, 10am, in Misterton Church (June to September)

Rhyme & Play Time session for toddlers and carers, Misterton Library, 2.30-3.15pm

School term ends, re-starting on Tuesday 3 September

Friday 26 July

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Councillor’s surgery, Village Hall, 9.00-9.45am (no surgery in August)

School term ends, re-starting on Tuesday 3 September

Saturday 17 August

Annual produce show, Methodist Hall, Misterton. Exhibits in 10-11.30am; entry to public 2-4pm

Big Market Day, Retford Market Square, with mini beasts trail for children

Saturday 31 August

Children’s Summer Reading Challenge ends

Tuesday 10 September

Bassetlaw Focus on Farming, Idle Valley Nature Reserve, 7pm. Talks from health experts, similar projects, Riders Minds, and more - perfect chance for you to let us know what else you would like to see happening from this project

Thursday 12 September

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Storyteller Phil Okwedy, St Mary’s Parish Church, 7.30pm. To book, call (01427) 891376 (tickets £10 in advance, £12 at the door)

Saturday 14 September

Ride & Stride with art exhibition: sponsored walk, drive, or ride round local churches. Entry forms available in West Stockwith Parish Church from 1 August

Saturday 12 October