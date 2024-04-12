Mission Firefly: Team to tackle Yorkshire Three Peaks for £25,000 campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Money has been pouring in for our ambitious Doncaster Free Press appeal to raise £25,000 to buy a new vehicle for the city’s cancer support charity Firefly Cancer Awareness and Support.

Now a team from Bottomline Technologies are the latest to take up the fundraising challenge by taking on the challenge to climb the county’s three highest peaks – Ingleborough, Pen-Y-Ghent and Whernside.

On Saturday 4 May, the group will take on the 24 mile challenge, which includes 5,000 feet of elevation – and a completion time of under 12 hours.

The team from Bottomline taking on the Three Peaks challenge.

Doncaster’s Richard Pettigrew, who will be among those taking part, said: "It’s been both exhilarating and challenging preparing for it.

"The whole team are getting out there and hiking when they can and I recently completed a 14-mile hike up on Ilkley Moor.

"It was an intense experience, pushing my limits both physically and mentally, but I couldn't be happier with the outcome. Each step brought me closer to my goal, and I'm confident that I am almost ready to take on the challenge.”

We want to raise £25,000 to buy a new vehicle for Firefly.

He added: “Together, we're making a difference, not just in my personal journey, but also in the lives of those helped by Firefly Cancer Awareness and Support.”

Your Doncaster Free Press is counting on you, our readers, to dig deep and support the organisation which provides vital transport for cancer patients across Doncaster and beyond with our Mission Firefly campaign.

And that’s exactly what you have done – with a staggering £7,500 being raised in the first few weeks.

Founded in 2006 by the late Denise Dunn following her own cancer battle, the Firefly Express provides FREE transport to local cancer patients and their families across the city to regional treatment centres using a team of volunteer drivers.

This is the number to call if you want support and help from Firefly.

But delivering such a vital service doesn’t come cheap – and that’ why we are calling on you, our readers, to back our fantastic fundraising campaign.

And we want you to tell us all about what you are doing to raise funds too!

We want to raise a whopping £25,000 so Firefly can purchase a new, second hand vehicle to add or a replace a vehicle in its fleet and keep its much-needed and essential service running.

Drivers work hard – and the vehicles work even harder, clocking up thousands of miles each year, zipping patients and their families across the region for treatment.

The project, now in the hands of Denise’s partner Ian Bacchus and friend Paul Taylor following her death in 2014, is determined to keep its fleet of vehicles running – and our campaign aims to boost their service even more.

Ian, known as Chewy, said: “The Firefly Express vehicles provide free transport to local cancer patients and their families in the borough of Doncaster to regional treatment hospitals, using our fantastic team of volunteer drivers.

"We currently have a fleet of 12 vehicles to cope with the ever-increasing requirements.

"Firefly help local people in their time of need, making a difficult time a little easier.

“Firefly is about life – living it to the full, and enjoying every second of it.

"We want to remove the stigma and embarrassment of personal cancer problems in young men and women, giving them the confidence to communicate with friends, family and health professionals should the occasion arise.”

Back our campaign to raise £25,000 for Firefly.

He added: “Using our personal experiences, we are determined to change the journey for cancer patients while raising awareness, particularly amongst young people, to spot the signs before it advances.”

We want to raise enough cash so Firefly can purchase a new or replacement seven seat vehicle to keep the trips up and running, with the vehicle fleet doing as much as 6,000 miles a week.

A huge team of 70 volunteer drivers can carry as many as 80 patients a day – and a dedicated maintenance team make sure the vehicles are kept in tip top shape. Trips from Doncaster head to treatment centres in Sheffield such as Weston Park, The Royal Hallamshire and Northern General – with drivers whisking patients from their doors straight to the hospital, before returning them home afterwards.

For more information about Firefly and all the great work they do, visit https://www.firefly-support.co.uk/

