Missing West Yorkshire teenager could be in Doncaster, say police
Cori Rose was reported missing on Friday, 29 August and enquiries have been ongoing since that time to try and establish his whereabouts.
The last confirmed sighting of him is in Pontefract at 11:30am on Friday.
He is described as a white male, 4ft 2ins tall, of slim build with mousey brown hair with a fade haircut at the back and longer fringe. He was last seen wearing a grey Berhaus tracksuit and black trainers.
He has links to a number of areas of South Yorkshire, including Barnsley and Doncaster, West Yorkshire Police have said.
Anyone who has seen Cori or who has any information about his movements or whereabouts is asked to contact Wakefield District CID via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting log 1984 of 29 August.