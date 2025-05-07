Missing teenager with links to Doncaster is sought by police

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A missing 17-year-old girl with links to Doncaster is being sought by police.

West Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal for Courtney Ashman who has been reported missing from Halifax.

Courtney, 17, was last seen on the afternoon of Thursday, 1 May in the Francis Street area of the town.

She is described as being about 5ft 2ins tall and of slim build.

Missing teen Courtney Ashman is being sought by police.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded top, black trainers and black joggers.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing to locate Courtney as there are concerns for her welfare.

“She has links to the Mexborough area of Doncaster.”

If you can assist in locating her then please contact police at Calderdale on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 1521 of 1 May.

You can also pass on information via CrimeStoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.