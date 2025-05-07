Missing teenager with links to Doncaster is sought by police

By Darren Burke
Published 7th May 2025, 16:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A missing 17-year-old girl with links to Doncaster is being sought by police.

West Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal for Courtney Ashman who has been reported missing from Halifax.

Courtney, 17, was last seen on the afternoon of Thursday, 1 May in the Francis Street area of the town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She is described as being about 5ft 2ins tall and of slim build.

Missing teen Courtney Ashman is being sought by police.Missing teen Courtney Ashman is being sought by police.
Missing teen Courtney Ashman is being sought by police.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded top, black trainers and black joggers.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing to locate Courtney as there are concerns for her welfare.

“She has links to the Mexborough area of Doncaster.”

If you can assist in locating her then please contact police at Calderdale on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 1521 of 1 May.

You can also pass on information via CrimeStoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:DoncasterWest Yorkshire PoliceHalifaxCalderdaleMexborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice