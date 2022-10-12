Missing Nottinghamshire teenager could be in Doncaster, say police as hunt launched

Kevin Smith, 17, has not been seen since last month – and Nottinghamshire Police are keen to trace him, saying there are concerns for his safety.

A spokesman said: “Have you seen 17-year-old Kevin?

"Officers are concerned for his safety after he was reported missing from the Sutton-In-Ashfield area on Saturday 24 September 2022.

Police are keen to trace missing Nottinghamshire teenager Kevin Smith.

"Kevin is described as of medium build and is around 5ft 6ins tall. He is described as having aurburn hair and was last seen wearing T-shirt and black jeans.

"Kevin has extensive links to the Doncaster area.

“If you have seen Kevin or have any information about his whereabouts please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 0298 of 10/10/2022."