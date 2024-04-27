Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Worried police have launched a search for a missing teenager - and think she maybe in South Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police are currently searching for 15-year-old Maxine who has been missing from her home in York since yesterday morning. They say they believe she may be in Doncaster.

Officers said in a statement this evening: “She was last seen boarding a train at 9.35am yesterday at York Railway Station. Her family have been unable to contact her ever since and we’re growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Police are searching for Maxine, who has gone missing from home. Picture: NorthYorkshire Police

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to locate Maxine. As part of our enquiries, we are asking for anyone who may have seen her, or who has information about her whereabouts, to contact us immediately.

“She is described as Asian British, around 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, with dark red hair, brown eyes, and she wears black glasses.”

Maxine was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket and black and white trainers although she may have changed clothes since the last sighting. She was also carrying a bright pink backpack.

If you have seen Maxine or have any information that could assist the police, call them on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room

Officers say if you have an immediate sighting, please dial 999.