Missing Doncaster woman found safe and well, say police
A missing Doncaster woman whose disappearance sparked a hunt has been found safe and well, police have said.
The woman, named only as Lavinia, 43, was reported missing last week (9 September) after leaving her property with bags and was last spotted on CCTV walking along Nether Hall Road in Doncaster city centre.
In an update, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Lavinia has now been found safe and well.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal, your support it is appreciated.”