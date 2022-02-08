Missing Doncaster teenager who sparked hunt is found safe and well
A missing Doncaster teenager who sparked a hunt has been found safe and well.
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 6:40 am
The worried dad of Christopher Mulholland, 13, launched an appeal after he failed to return home from McAuley school in Cantley yesterday.
Describing the incident as ‘out of character’ Lee Mulholland used social media to find Christopher.
But he later posted saying the teen was ‘safe and sound’ and added: “Thank you to everyone for sharing, it’s great that so many people have helped look for him.”